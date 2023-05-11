TD Asset Management Inc Lowers Stake in Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH)

TD Asset Management Inc reduced its position in shares of Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) by 61.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 18,000 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Burney Co. acquired a new position in shares of Black Hills during the 4th quarter worth about $321,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in Black Hills by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 85,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,033,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,135,000. Coann Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,521,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Black Hills by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard Kinzley sold 10,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.49, for a total transaction of $657,061.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 36,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,362.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Black Hills Stock Up 0.3 %

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $79.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Black Hills in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Black Hills from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Black Hills from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Black Hills from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Shares of NYSE:BKH opened at $65.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 0.59. Black Hills Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $921.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.70 million. Black Hills had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 8.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Black Hills Co. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Black Hills Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 17th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.10%.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming. The Gas Utilities segment provides natural gas in Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Nebraska, and Wyoming.

Further Reading

