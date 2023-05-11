TD Asset Management Inc Sells 122,566 Shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 285,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,566 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in i-80 Gold were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in i-80 Gold by 143,450.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,296,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,412,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,200 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in i-80 Gold by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,195,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,462,000 after acquiring an additional 133,736 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in i-80 Gold by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 46,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,296 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in i-80 Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IAUX shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$5.50 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Stock Performance

Shares of i-80 Gold stock opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 52-week low of $1.52 and a 52-week high of $3.18. The company has a market capitalization of $581.69 million and a PE ratio of -6.94.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 16.61% and a negative net margin of 214.32%. The company had revenue of $11.65 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About i-80 Gold

(Get Rating)

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.