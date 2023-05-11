TD Asset Management Inc Sells 4,986 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

TD Asset Management Inc cut its position in Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,173 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,986 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $862,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Lucid Group by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 402,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lucid Group by 92.0% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $663,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lucid Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $12.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.79.

Lucid Group stock opened at $7.16 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.11. Lucid Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.09 and a twelve month high of $21.78. The company has a quick ratio of 4.35, a current ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.79 and a 200-day moving average of $9.10.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $257.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.80 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 214.49% and a negative return on equity of 39.86%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

