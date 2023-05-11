TD Asset Management Inc Sells 87,000 Shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) by 83.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 87,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Sanmina were worth $1,003,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanmina by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,977,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $282,048,000 after purchasing an additional 40,223 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,558,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $103,400,000 after buying an additional 67,685 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 216.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 810,247 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,002,000 after buying an additional 553,822 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 3.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 596,593 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $24,115,000 after buying an additional 21,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Sanmina by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 537,022 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,766,000 after buying an additional 117,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanmina alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sanmina in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

Sanmina Trading Up 0.9 %

In related news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total value of $562,624.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Sanmina news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,344 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $294,995.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,742 shares in the company, valued at $373,344.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SANM opened at $53.35 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Sanmina Co. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $69.28.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SANM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.