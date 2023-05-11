TD Asset Management Inc Takes Position in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

TD Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 69,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $761,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DBRG. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in DigitalBridge Group during the third quarter worth approximately $541,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in DigitalBridge Group by 71.4% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $11.17 on Thursday. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.99 and a 52 week high of $25.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.01.

DigitalBridge Group ( NYSE:DBRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.10). DigitalBridge Group had a positive return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $250.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. DigitalBridge Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.91%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DBRG. Raymond James dropped their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Cowen decreased their price target on DigitalBridge Group from $27.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. B. Riley reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on DigitalBridge Group from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

About DigitalBridge Group

(Get Rating)

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a digital infrastructure company that engages in investing in digital ecosystem including cell towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure. It operates through the Digital Investment Management (Digital IM) and Corporate and Other segments. The Digital IM segment represents a digital infrastructure investment platform, managing capital on behalf of a diverse base of global investors.

