TD Asset Management Inc Trims Holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

TD Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,940 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Lear were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,434,808 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,009,562,000 after purchasing an additional 66,914 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lear by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,767 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lear by 84.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 9,812 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,493 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LEA. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Lear from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Lear in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Lear from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lear from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.23.

Lear Stock Down 0.7 %

LEA opened at $124.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.53. Lear Co. has a 52 week low of $114.67 and a 52 week high of $158.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The auto parts company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.23. Lear had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lear Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. Lear’s payout ratio is 43.63%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lear news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total transaction of $201,021.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Raymond E. Scott sold 11,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.39, for a total value of $1,547,148.79. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 28,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,846,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 1,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.62, for a total value of $201,021.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,175.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,178 shares of company stock worth $4,481,445. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Lear Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seats, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

