TD Asset Management Inc Trims Position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its position in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Hawkins by 1,196.5% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hawkins in the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Hawkins by 66.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Hawkins by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,520 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hawkins by 19.2% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $147,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWKN opened at $41.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $880.73 million, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 0.83. Hawkins, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.31 and a 1 year high of $47.29. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hawkins in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hawkins, Inc engages in the distribution, blending, and manufacture of chemicals and specialty ingredients for a wide variety of industries. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment provides industrial chemicals, products, and services to the agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

