TD Asset Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U)

TD Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 28,543 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,161 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Unity Software were worth $816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new position in shares of Unity Software during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Unity Software by 133.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd purchased a new position in Unity Software in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new position in Unity Software in the third quarter worth $42,000. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Unity Software from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $33.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Unity Software from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Unity Software from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.79.

Unity Software Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:U opened at $28.74 on Thursday. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.22 and a 12 month high of $58.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.15. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.16.

Unity Software (NYSE:U – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.24). Unity Software had a negative net margin of 66.21% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $450.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.25 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Unity Software

In related news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares in the company, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Unity Software news, SVP Marc Whitten sold 3,889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $117,720.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 677,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,513,434.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Carol W. Carpenter sold 32,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $975,844.26. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 400,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,130,339.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 155,328 shares of company stock worth $4,926,866 over the last 90 days. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Unity Software Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Featured Stories

