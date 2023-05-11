Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,433,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 56,311 shares during the quarter. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 55.4% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Texas Pacific Land worth $3,359,934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $986,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,925,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,396.00 to $1,399.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,386.19 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,634.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,039.51. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1 year low of $1,250.01 and a 1 year high of $2,739.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.14 by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.71 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 54.93 EPS for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Featured Stories

