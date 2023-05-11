Texas Permanent School Fund Cuts Holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 273 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cable One were worth $2,306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cable One in the 1st quarter worth approximately $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cable One in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 218.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 64 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Cable One Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CABO opened at $672.91 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.75. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $609.85 and a fifty-two week high of $1,464.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $681.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $721.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cable One ( NYSE:CABO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $9.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $14.40 by ($4.78). The firm had revenue of $421.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.66 million. Cable One had a net margin of 7.06% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $26.85 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cable One, Inc. will post 58.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CABO shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,050.00 to $950.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,200.00 to $900.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Cable One from $680.00 to $670.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Cable One from $1,300.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cable One in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,104.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cable One

In other news, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total value of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,422 shares in the company, valued at $1,632,064.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Christopher D. Boone sold 250 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,392 shares in the company, valued at $904,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Eric Michael Lardy sold 321 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.85, for a total transaction of $216,305.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,632,064.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cable One Company Profile

Cable One, Inc engages in the provision of data, video, and voice services to residential and business customers. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight.

