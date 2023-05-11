Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.09 Million Stock Holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 57,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,004,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $816,183,000 after acquiring an additional 179,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,844,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,029,000 after acquiring an additional 598,640 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,638,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,608,000 after acquiring an additional 122,899 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,039,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $84,804,000 after acquiring an additional 126,706 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,966,883 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,783,000 after acquiring an additional 27,884 shares during the period. 85.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NSA. Bank of America downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research downgraded National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.90.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NSA stock opened at $38.31 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $40.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.63. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 0.72.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.40). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm had revenue of $208.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 220.00%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.