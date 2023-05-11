Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.10 Million Holdings in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its stake in Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 245,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,760 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Coty were worth $2,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COTY. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 197.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Coty by 335.5% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 8,351 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Coty by 126.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,686 shares during the last quarter. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Coty in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Coty during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Coty alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COTY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Coty in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Coty from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Coty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Coty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.35.

Coty Trading Down 0.5 %

COTY stock opened at $11.66 on Thursday. Coty Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.90 and a 1-year high of $12.64. The firm has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Coty (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. Coty had a return on equity of 8.83% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coty Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Coty, Inc engages in the manufacture, market, sale, and distribution of branded beauty products. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The segments Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific focus on prestige fragrances, prestige skin care, prestige cosmetics, mass color cosmetics, mass fragrance, mass skin care and body care.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COTY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.