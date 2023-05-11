Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.28 Million Position in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $2,278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,155 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,433,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 126.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1,851.9% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 527 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,722 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $161.40.

Insider Activity at Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions Trading Up 1.5 %

In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Robert Schifellite sold 15,695 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.59, for a total value of $2,394,900.05. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,677,413.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 17,870 shares of company stock worth $2,712,363 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BR stock opened at $154.85 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $143.05. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $131.35 and a twelve month high of $183.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.04. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 40.29% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is 62.23%.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

See Also

