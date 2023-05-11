Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,355 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SWKS. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

SWKS stock opened at $98.56 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.10. The stock has a market cap of $15.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.16 and a fifty-two week high of $123.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 21.70%. Skyworks Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 33.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,039,789.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $135.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Argus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.46.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

See Also

