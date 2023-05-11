Texas Permanent School Fund Increases Stock Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $2,248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $196,253,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 484,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $137,103,000 after acquiring an additional 54,000 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 120.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 476,378 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $153,570,000 after acquiring an additional 260,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 29.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 456,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,596,000 after acquiring an additional 103,466 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SolarEdge Technologies

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.86, for a total transaction of $752,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,616,342.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,104,525 over the last quarter. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ SEDG opened at $294.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.73, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.42. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $190.15 and a twelve month high of $375.90. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $296.80 and a 200 day moving average of $295.03.

SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $879.06 million. SolarEdge Technologies had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 5.86%. SolarEdge Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SEDG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $379.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. TheStreet raised SolarEdge Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $393.00 to $407.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. HSBC began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SolarEdge Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.37.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

