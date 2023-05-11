Texas Permanent School Fund Invests $2.28 Million in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 44,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BALL. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Ball in the fourth quarter valued at $17,818,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $491,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $7,241,000. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $745,000. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball during the fourth quarter worth $610,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Ball from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ball from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.56.

Ball Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of BALL stock opened at $56.63 on Thursday. Ball Co. has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $75.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.57 billion. Ball had a net margin of 2.98% and a return on equity of 23.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Ball Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

About Ball

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

