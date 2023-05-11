Texas Permanent School Fund Lowers Position in Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,586 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,716 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Meritage Homes were worth $2,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Meritage Homes during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 63.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 777 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Meritage Homes by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,337 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MTH opened at $125.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.58. Meritage Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $62.51 and a 52 week high of $130.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Meritage Homes ( NYSE:MTH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 23.99% and a net margin of 14.44%. The firm’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Meritage Homes Co. will post 15.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.41%.

In other Meritage Homes news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,888,510. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 345 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.16, for a total value of $39,385.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 880 shares in the company, valued at $100,460.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 5,400 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $594,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,441 shares in the company, valued at $4,888,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,083 shares of company stock worth $2,217,071. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTH. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Meritage Homes from $104.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Meritage Homes from $87.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meritage Homes presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Corp. engages in the design and construction of single family attached and detached homes. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment acquires and develops lands, constructs homes, markets and sells those homes, and provides warranty and customer services.

