Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Texas Permanent School Fund lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 371,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 545 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 1.0% of Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $65,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 112.8% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JNJ has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $179.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Raymond James decreased their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $161.65 on Thursday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $183.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.80 and a 200-day moving average of $166.87.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.17. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.13% and a net margin of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $24.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.56%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider James D. Swanson sold 1,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.66, for a total transaction of $164,248.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,191.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and MedTech. The Consumer Health segment includes products focused on personal healthcare used in the Skin Health/Beauty, Over-the-Counter medicines, Baby Care, Oral Care, Women’s Health and Wound Care markets.

Featured Articles

