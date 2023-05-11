Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,736 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its position in American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,848 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,736 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in American States Water were worth $2,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWR. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 16.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,572,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,218,000 after buying an additional 507,209 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 463.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 104,217 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,278,000 after buying an additional 85,713 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 7.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,048,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,326,000 after buying an additional 76,476 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 2,422.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 69,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 66,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of American States Water during the third quarter worth $5,047,000. 74.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get American States Water alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American States Water in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American States Water presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $89.33.

American States Water Stock Performance

Shares of American States Water stock opened at $92.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. American States Water has a twelve month low of $71.22 and a twelve month high of $100.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.84 and its 200 day moving average is $92.16.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.34). American States Water had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 15.95%. The business had revenue of $125.37 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that American States Water will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

American States Water Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $0.3975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. American States Water’s payout ratio is 75.36%.

American States Water Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water (NYSE:AWR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.