Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 1,740 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Texas Permanent School Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 25,132 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,740 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 94,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,472 shares during the last quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC now owns 380,933 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,488,000 after purchasing an additional 4,810 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $284,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 829,376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $64,202,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 29,431 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 5,636 shares during the period. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEIS stock opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $91.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.56. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.55 and a fifty-two week high of $101.00.

Advanced Energy Industries ( NASDAQ:AEIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $490.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $477.03 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 10.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Advanced Energy Industries’s payout ratio is currently 7.78%.

AEIS has been the topic of several research reports. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $88.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $90.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $95.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.43.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. Its products include Plasma Power Generators, High Voltage Products, Low Voltage Power Supplies, Remote Plasma Sources, Temperature Measurement Products, SCR Power Controllers, Electrostatic Products, and Gas Sensors.

