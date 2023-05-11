Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,001 Shares of Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,900 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,001 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Bank of Hawaii were worth $2,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Bank of Hawaii by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,223 shares of the bank’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 710 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,833 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 16,949 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Bank of Hawaii by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,697 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. 74.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Alicia E. Moy bought 4,200 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Bank of Hawaii news, Director Alicia E. Moy acquired 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $47.90 per share, with a total value of $201,180.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $502,087.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Peter S. Ho sold 7,000 shares of Bank of Hawaii stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,681 shares in the company, valued at $17,318,428.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bank of Hawaii Stock Down 5.3 %

BOH opened at $39.00 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.54. Bank of Hawaii Co. has a 52 week low of $34.71 and a 52 week high of $85.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.09). Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 26.90% and a return on equity of 19.01%. The business had revenue of $229.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $177.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Bank of Hawaii Co. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of Hawaii Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of Hawaii’s payout ratio is currently 52.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point cut Bank of Hawaii from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bank of Hawaii in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $76.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $83.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bank of Hawaii from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.25.

Bank of Hawaii Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank of Hawaii Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers financial products and services, including loan, deposit and insurance products, private banking and international client banking services, trust services, investment management, and institutional investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

