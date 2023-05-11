Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 319 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its holdings in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CF. Connectus Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Connectus Wealth LLC now owns 14,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 89,356 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 174.5% during the 4th quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 6,491 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,476,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CF Industries alerts:

CF Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CF opened at $67.79 on Thursday. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.25 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a PE ratio of 4.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

CF Industries Announces Dividend

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.21 earnings per share. CF Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.70%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of CF Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.15.

CF Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of nitrogen fertilizer. The firm owns and operates nitrogen plants and serves agricultural and industrial customers through its distribution system. It operates through following segments: Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CF Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.