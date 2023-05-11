Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 6,157 Shares of CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in CVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 88,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,157 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in CVB Financial were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in CVB Financial by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 121,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 20,745 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in CVB Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $422,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in CVB Financial by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 40,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after acquiring an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in CVB Financial by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 28,159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in CVB Financial by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 417,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,700,000 after buying an additional 12,818 shares in the last quarter. 71.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on CVBF shares. TheStreet downgraded CVB Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on CVB Financial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com downgraded CVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on CVB Financial from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CVB Financial Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of CVB Financial stock opened at $11.60 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.36. CVB Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $11.43 and a 12 month high of $29.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.87.

CVB Financial (NASDAQ:CVBF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $138.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.35 million. CVB Financial had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 41.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. Analysts predict that CVB Financial Corp. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVB Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 4th. CVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.20%.

About CVB Financial

CVB Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-based banking products, services, and solutions for small to mid-sized companies, real estate investors, non-profit organizations, professionals, and other individuals through its subsidiary, Citizens Business Bank.

Further Reading

