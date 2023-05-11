Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 8,248 Shares of NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its holdings in NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,126 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 8,248 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in NCR were worth $2,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NCR by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,202 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 36,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of NCR by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 55,265 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 40,430 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NCR by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 35,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 92.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NCR opened at $23.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.80 and a beta of 1.65. NCR Co. has a 12-month low of $18.06 and a 12-month high of $35.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.59.

NCR ( NYSE:NCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. NCR had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 26.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NCR Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of NCR in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of NCR from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

