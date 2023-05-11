Texas Permanent School Fund Takes $2.37 Million Position in Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Texas Permanent School Fund bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 23,150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,374,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WLK. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake by 3.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 16,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,049,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Westlake by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $30,017,000 after purchasing an additional 10,077 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Westlake by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 8,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Westlake by 236.9% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 9,313 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Westlake during the 1st quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on WLK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Westlake from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Westlake from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group increased their target price on Westlake from $125.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Westlake from $119.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Westlake from $122.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Westlake has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.00.

Westlake Stock Down 2.4 %

Westlake stock opened at $115.34 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $114.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.33. Westlake Co. has a 1-year low of $81.29 and a 1-year high of $137.14.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.41 billion. Westlake had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 12.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.83 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Westlake Co. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.357 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.83%.

About Westlake

Westlake Corp. Is a global diversified industrial company, which engages in the manufacturing and supplying of essential products. It operates through the Performance and Essential Materials, and Housing and Infrastructure Products segments. The Performance and Essential Materials segment includes Westlake North American Vinyls, Westlake North American Chlor-alkali and Derivatives, Westlake European and Asian Chlorovinyls, Westlake Olefins, Westlake Polyethylene, and Westlake Epoxy.

