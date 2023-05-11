The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE) Shares Purchased by Diversified Investment Strategies LLC

Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of The St. Joe Company (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 296,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. St. Joe makes up 8.9% of Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC’s holdings in St. Joe were worth $11,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of St. Joe by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 39,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,356,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,583,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 341,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of St. Joe by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of St. Joe in the 1st quarter valued at about $269,000. 86.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com raised St. Joe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

JOE opened at $42.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.36. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.92 and a beta of 1.27. The St. Joe Company has a 52 week low of $31.11 and a 52 week high of $51.26.

St. Joe (NYSE:JOE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $61.60 million during the quarter. St. Joe had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 26.08%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. St. Joe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.48%.

In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $51,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,137,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,241,548.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Berkowitz sold 131,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.54, for a total value of $5,703,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,138,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $920,382,960.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 41.60% of the company’s stock.

The St. Joe Co engages in real estate development and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Residential, Hospitality, and Commercial. The Residential segment is involved in planning and developing residential communities of various sizes across a wide range of price points and selling home sites to builders and retail consumers.

