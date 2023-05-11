Toronto Dominion Bank Boosts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in National Retail Properties by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 135,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,375 shares during the last quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 16,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 19,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 92,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 235,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the last quarter. 87.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National Retail Properties Price Performance

NYSE NNN opened at $44.33 on Thursday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.05 and a 12 month high of $48.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.88.

National Retail Properties Dividend Announcement

National Retail Properties ( NYSE:NNN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 43.64% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $204.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 114.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on National Retail Properties from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on National Retail Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, National Retail Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in investing in properties subject to long-term net leases. It acquires, owns, invests in, and develops properties that are leased to retail tenants under long-term net leases and held for investment. The company was founded on August 8, 1984, and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.

