Toronto Dominion Bank Decreases Stock Position in GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO)

Toronto Dominion Bank decreased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in GXO Logistics by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 93.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of GXO Logistics by 88.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $54.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.69. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.10 and a 1 year high of $58.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.88 and a 200-day moving average of $47.26.

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 2.19%. GXO Logistics’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

GXO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on GXO Logistics from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.56.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

