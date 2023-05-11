Toronto Dominion Bank Grows Position in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 60,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 5,503 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in AGNC Investment were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AGNC Investment in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AGNC Investment by 278.0% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 548.9% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

Get AGNC Investment alerts:

AGNC Investment Stock Performance

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.34 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.99 and a beta of 1.22. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 1 year low of $7.30 and a 1 year high of $12.89.

AGNC Investment Announces Dividend

AGNC Investment ( NASDAQ:AGNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.83 million. AGNC Investment had a positive return on equity of 29.26% and a negative net margin of 49.78%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.12 dividend. AGNC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently -92.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AGNC Investment

In other news, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,450. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other AGNC Investment news, EVP Kenneth L. Pollack sold 10,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.34, for a total transaction of $123,719.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 228,634 shares in the company, valued at $2,592,709.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Bernice Bell sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $25,740.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,529,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 32,608 shares of company stock worth $337,766. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AGNC. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AGNC Investment in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of AGNC Investment from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus lowered AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AGNC Investment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.69.

AGNC Investment Profile

(Get Rating)

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AGNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AGNC Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGNC Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.