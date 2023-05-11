Toronto Dominion Bank Has $275,000 Stake in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its position in Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) by 28.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,622 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,614 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ryan Specialty were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RYAN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 42.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,747,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 173.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,667,000 after acquiring an additional 771,733 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,072,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,205,000 after acquiring an additional 539,003 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,301,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,106,000 after acquiring an additional 419,882 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Ryan Specialty by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,886,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,264,000 after acquiring an additional 380,614 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ryan Specialty

In other news, CEO Patrick G. Ryan purchased 208,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $37.39 per share, with a total value of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Mark Stephen Katz acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $148,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,500 shares in the company, valued at $427,225. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick G. Ryan acquired 208,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.39 per share, for a total transaction of $7,780,859.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,123,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,673,718.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,921 shares of company stock valued at $4,411,592 over the last three months. 54.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryan Specialty Price Performance

RYAN opened at $43.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.63 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200 day moving average of $41.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.25. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.40.

Ryan Specialty (NYSE:RYAN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $457.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.53 million. Ryan Specialty had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ryan Specialty in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryan Specialty from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.88.

About Ryan Specialty

(Get Rating)

Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

