Toronto Dominion Bank Has $813,000 Stock Position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 2,646 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Ralph Lauren by 27.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,350,000 after purchasing an additional 23,986 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 9,541 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Ralph Lauren by 5.6% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 247,035 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $20,981,000 after buying an additional 13,103 shares during the last quarter. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new stake in Ralph Lauren in the third quarter valued at approximately $13,334,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Ralph Lauren by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 216,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,361,000 after buying an additional 48,441 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on RL. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $92.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Ralph Lauren from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $157.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Ralph Lauren in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.57.

Ralph Lauren Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE RL opened at $109.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.39. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 12 month low of $82.23 and a 12 month high of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.99.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The textile maker reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.94 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 8.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.27%.

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing, and distribution of luxury lifestyle products, including apparel, footwear and accessories, home, fragrances, and hospitality categories. The firm offers products under the brands of Ralph Lauren, Ralph Lauren Collection, Ralph Lauren Purple Label, Polo Ralph Lauren, Double RL, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Polo Ralph Lauren Children, and Chaps.

