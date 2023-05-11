Toronto Dominion Bank Makes New Investment in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $669,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Agree Realty by 56.2% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 99.5% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 36.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ADC opened at $67.40 on Thursday. Agree Realty Co. has a 52 week low of $63.34 and a 52 week high of $80.44. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Agree Realty ( NYSE:ADC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $126.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Agree Realty had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 4.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. This is an increase from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 163.13%.

In related news, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,495 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $712,085.75. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 281,768 shares in the company, valued at $19,117,958.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADC. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Agree Realty from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $76.75 to $77.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Agree Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.23.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

