Toronto Dominion Bank Purchases 15,430 Shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,430 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Affirm were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,498,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $763,545,000 after buying an additional 1,883,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Affirm by 96.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,571,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Affirm by 38.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,180,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,202 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Affirm by 14.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,350,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at $19,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AFRM shares. Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Affirm from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $22.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Stephens reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Affirm in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Affirm from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Affirm has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.26.

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 17,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $192,738.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 12.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $12.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 11.40 and a current ratio of 11.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -4.37 and a beta of 3.17. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.62 and a 52-week high of $40.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.60.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.22. Affirm had a negative net margin of 55.05% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. The business had revenue of $380.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to sixty months.

