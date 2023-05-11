Toronto Dominion Bank Reduces Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,694 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in News were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in News by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,775,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,482,000 after buying an additional 232,325 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in News by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,283,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,465,000 after buying an additional 114,591 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of News by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,398,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,252,000 after purchasing an additional 50,496 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of News by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,093,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 168,575 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of News by 7.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,413,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,825,000 after buying an additional 92,979 shares during the last quarter. 11.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, General Counsel David B. Pitofsky sold 23,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.23, for a total transaction of $409,212.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 63,956 shares in the company, valued at $1,101,961.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 13.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:NWS opened at $16.83 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. News Co. has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. News had a net margin of 2.94% and a return on equity of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter.

News Corp. is a media and information services company, which engages in the creation and distribution of content and other services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The Digital Real Estate Services segment refers to the firm’s interest in the REA Group, a company with operations focused on property and property-related advertising and services, as well as financial services.

