Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 112,401 Shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC)

Toronto Dominion Bank trimmed its stake in shares of Canopy Growth Co. (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 198,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 112,401 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Canopy Growth were worth $459,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGC. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canopy Growth in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canopy Growth in the second quarter worth about $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Canopy Growth during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Canopy Growth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CGC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$2.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Monday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Canopy Growth from $2.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Canopy Growth from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Canopy Growth currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.39.

Canopy Growth Price Performance

CGC stock opened at $1.22 on Thursday. Canopy Growth Co. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $6.21. The company has a market cap of $629.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.67 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Canopy Growth (NASDAQ:CGC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.22). Canopy Growth had a negative return on equity of 46.02% and a negative net margin of 721.40%. The firm had revenue of $74.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.58 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Canopy Growth Co. will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canopy Growth Profile

(Get Rating)

Canopy Growth Corp. engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis. The firm operates through the following segments: Global Cannabis and Other Consumer Products. The Global Cannabis segment encompasses the production, distribution and sale of a diverse range of cannabis and cannabinoid-based consumer products in Canada and internationally pursuant to applicable international and domestic legislation, regulations and permits.

Featured Articles

