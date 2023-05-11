Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 8,425 Shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Toronto Dominion Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 30,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,425 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $1,054,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 87.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 473.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $36.57 on Thursday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.03 and a 52-week high of $44.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.28. The company has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.69.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.46%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $49.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products. It operates through the North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

