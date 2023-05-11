Toronto Dominion Bank Sells 968 Shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Toronto Dominion Bank cut its position in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,099 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 968 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 3.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.5% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. 99.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE BWXT opened at $66.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.47. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.08 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

BWX Technologies ( NYSE:BWXT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The firm had revenue of $568.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.41 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 35.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BWXT shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BWX Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th.

BWX Technologies Company Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the Government Operations and Commercial Operations segments. The Government Operations segment manufactures naval nuclear reactors, including the related nuclear fuel, for the U.S. Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program for use in submarines and aircraft carriers.

