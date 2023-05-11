Toronto Dominion Bank Trims Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 37,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $439,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 121.7% during the fourth quarter. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. now owns 41,905 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 23,000 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 28,072 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 16,584 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Energy Transfer by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,148,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,631,000 after buying an additional 55,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 1,339,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.99 per share, with a total value of $17,398,780.02. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 56,917,875 shares in the company, valued at $739,363,196.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Energy Transfer Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:ET opened at $12.45 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 1.73. Energy Transfer LP has a twelve month low of $9.15 and a twelve month high of $13.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.49 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.90%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ET has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $18.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.43.

Energy Transfer Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

