Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Bought by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TT. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, 9258 Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of TT opened at $178.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $40.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. Trane Technologies plc has a 12-month low of $120.64 and a 12-month high of $196.22. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Trane Technologies Announces Dividend

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $204.00 to $218.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.58.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 2,095 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.83, for a total transaction of $399,788.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,740,458.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 536 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.99, for a total value of $97,546.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,200,931.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,820 in the last three months. 0.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

