Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,255 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,745 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 1.2% of Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $110.19 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.43 and a 12 month high of $146.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 262.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.84.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $127.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.57 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 5.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,368,319.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.34, for a total value of $54,256.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,165,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total transaction of $332,185.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 74,133 shares of company stock worth $7,233,467. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AMZN. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $114.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $192.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.12.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.