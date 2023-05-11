Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Holdings Cut by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System decreased its stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 177,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,610 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $7,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNM. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Unum Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 514.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Unum Group by 96.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Unum Group

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 14,972 shares of Unum Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $674,039.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,851,251.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 41,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,836,238 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Unum Group Stock Performance

Several research analysts have recently commented on UNM shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Unum Group from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Unum Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

NYSE UNM opened at $44.14 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $31.11 and a 52-week high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.05 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.70%.

About Unum Group

(Get Rating)

Unum Group engages in the provision of financial protection benefits. Its services include disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision, and other related services. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block, and Corporate. The Unum US segment focuses on group disability, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

