Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in April

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,990.0 days.

Valmet Oyj Stock Performance

VOYJF opened at $34.51 on Thursday. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81.

About Valmet Oyj

Valmet Oyj develops and supplies process technologies, automation, and services for the pulp, paper, and energy industries. The company offers solutions and services for the pulping industry, including chemical pulping, wood handling, cooking and fiber line, pulp drying, chemical recovery, air emission control, other value-adding processes, dissolving pulping, mechanical pulping, recycled fiber, and automation for pulp.

