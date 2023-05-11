Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF) Short Interest Up 44.2% in April

Valmet Oyj (OTCMKTS:VOYJF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 597,000 shares, a growth of 44.2% from the April 15th total of 414,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,990.0 days.
Valmet Oyj Stock Performance
VOYJF opened at $34.51 on Thursday. Valmet Oyj has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $35.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $34.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.81.
About Valmet Oyj
