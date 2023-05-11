Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) Stake Lessened by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lessened its stake in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,802 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $10,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the second quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics by 36.3% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $214.47 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.05 and a twelve month high of $216.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $190.95 and a 200-day moving average of $182.57. The firm has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Verisk Analytics Dividend Announcement

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $210.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Verisk Analytics

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,211,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Wendy E. Lane acquired 1,037 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $209.78 per share, with a total value of $217,541.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,517.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. 1.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VRSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.