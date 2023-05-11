Verus Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,702 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.6% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $3,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,244,853 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $811,394,000 after buying an additional 233,020 shares during the period. Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Apple during the fourth quarter worth $1,695,000. Alaska Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Apple by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 14,388 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC increased its position in Apple by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Vishria Bird Financial Group LLC now owns 110,425 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $14,347,000 after buying an additional 5,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 211,291 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $27,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,930 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Apple from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.29.

Apple Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $173.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.66 and a 200-day moving average of $149.48. Apple Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.17 and a 52 week high of $176.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a return on equity of 165.72% and a net margin of 24.49%. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Apple Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.62%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Apple

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 187,730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.76, for a total value of $29,991,744.80. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 489,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,253,004.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 439,529 shares of company stock worth $71,703,657 in the last three months. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

