Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER) Short Interest Up 300.7% in April

Viper Networks, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VPER – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 57,300 shares, a growth of 300.7% from the April 15th total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,459,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Viper Networks Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS VPER opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Viper Networks has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.00.

About Viper Networks

Viper Networks, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of light-emitting diode products for metropolitan areas, parking lots, and warehousing facilities. The firm also provides telecom engineering services for planning, network expansion, and managed services to telecommunication service providers of various telecom networks.

