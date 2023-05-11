Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Volkswagen AG (OTCMKTS:VWAPY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a drop of 59.1% from the April 15th total of 170,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

Volkswagen stock opened at 13.91 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is 13.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is 13.67. Volkswagen has a 1-year low of 11.65 and a 1-year high of 17.18.

Volkswagen Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.644 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 15.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services.

