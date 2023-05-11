Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY) Short Interest Update

Vonovia SE (OTCMKTS:VONOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,400 shares, a growth of 1,200.0% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 368,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Vonovia Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:VONOY opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.90. Vonovia has a 1 year low of $8.23 and a 1 year high of $19.32.

Get Vonovia alerts:

Vonovia Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Vonovia SE is a holding company, which engages in the management of residential units. It operates through the following segments: Rental, Value-Add, Recurring Sales, Development, and Other. The Rental segment combines all of the businesses that are aimed at the value-enhancing management of the company’s own residential units.

Receive News & Ratings for Vonovia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vonovia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.