Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Vontobel Holding AG (OTCMKTS:VONHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 35,300 shares, a drop of 41.0% from the April 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS VONHF opened at C$59.50 on Thursday. Vontobel has a twelve month low of C$53.83 and a twelve month high of C$82.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$61.48 and its 200 day moving average is C$63.73.

Vontobel Holding AG provides various financial services to private and institutional clients. The company operates through Asset Management, Platforms & Services, Wealth Management, and Digital Investing segments. The Wealth Management segment offers managed solutions, advisory services, and investment products; and financial planning and consulting, pension planning, succession planning, and estate planning solutions, as well as real estate financing and Lombard loans.

