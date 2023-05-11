Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Wajax Co. (OTCMKTS:WJXFF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the April 15th total of 9,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.3 days.
Wajax Stock Performance
Wajax stock opened at $17.37 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.74 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. Wajax has a 1 year low of $12.86 and a 1 year high of $18.92.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$27.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Wajax from C$29.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Wajax to C$28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
About Wajax
Wajax Corp. engages in providing industrial products and services. The firm operates an integrated distribution system, providing sales, parts and services to customers in diverse sectors of the Canadian economy, including construction, forestry, mining, industrial and commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government and utilities, and oil and gas.
