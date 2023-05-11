Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Wesfarmers Limited (OTCMKTS:WFAFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 1,616.7% from the April 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wesfarmers Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:WFAFY opened at $17.36 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.44. Wesfarmers has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $18.08.

Wesfarmers Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2668 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 24th. Wesfarmers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.01%.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Ltd. engages in the provision of fresh food, groceries, general merchandise, liquor, fuel, and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Bunnings; Kmart Group; Chemicals, Energy, and Fertilisers (WesCEF); Officeworks; Industrial and Safety; Health; and Other. The Bunnings segment consists of retailers of building materials and home and garden improvement products and servicing households and commercial customers including builders, trades, and businesses.

